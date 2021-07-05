Fragrance Landing Page Design

🧾 Online fragrance selling landing page design concept.

📚 Typography - Playfair Display(Heading) and Inter(paragraph) typefaces are popular and easy to read. Playfair Display is a serif font with beautiful curves and well rounded corners, which is suitable for both traditional, as well as modern websites. Inter is a variable font family carefully crafted & designed for computer screens.

🌈 Colors - orange(symbolizes stimulates, uplift and communicate) and Gold(symbolizes enlightens, influences, and wealth)

