Caravela Studio

Food App

Caravela Studio
Caravela Studio
  • Save
Food App cook healthy app food branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This shot shows screens of Food Buddy app, where you can find healthy recipes 🍝🥘 from other people.
I hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Caravela Studio
Caravela Studio

More by Caravela Studio

View profile
    • Like