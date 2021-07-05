Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taras Migulko

Crypto marketing landing interaction

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Happy Monday, dear friends!
The marketplace for launching advertising for a specific niche — Crypto directions — it’s more than just a regular Adds platform. It’s convenient and very cool. There are many different ad launch platforms in the marketing world: Programmatic, Video Add, PPC, and other types of advertising. But what if you need something very specific and specific to the Blockchain and crypto market? Where do they understand you perfectly and help you set up the right target audience for the campaign? This is what I created and present to you — a convenient, simple, and understandable system for a professional in this niche. You no longer need to understand the site for a month. Convenient support service will always prompt you, and hints in text format will help you not to make a mistake with the values.
The beautiful and clean design of the site will not leave you indifferent, either an advanced specialist or a beginner. How do you like the presentation of the product?

Design — Figma
Animation — AE

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
