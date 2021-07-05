Marina Kraus

Habit Tracking

Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus
  • Save
Habit Tracking calendar component component design habit calendar habit tracking tracking habit calendar component ui ux design
Download color palette

Tracking our daily habits can have positive impact on our routines and let us become more efficient but also more self-aware.

I designed a component for a habit tracker where you have an overview of your daily activities.

You can find more of my work here ▶️▶️▶️ https://ux.whitewords.io/

Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus

More by Marina Kraus

View profile
    • Like