JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks! 👋
This is my latest design of a grocery mobile app called JojaMart. If you google it, JojaMart is a store owned by "Joja Corporation" in a simulation role-playing video game called Stardew Valley.
Anyway, if you have any feedback, just drop it.
Have a great day! Stay healthy everyone!
Thanks!
Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at naufalrifqi203@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | GitHub | Uplabs
Thank you!