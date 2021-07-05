Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App

JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App ecommerce app ui design mobile ui ui kit groceries grocery store grocery app shopping figma clean ux ui design app mobile app userinterface
JojaMart - Grocery Apps UI KIT

JojaMart - Grocery Apps UI KIT

Hello folks! 👋
This is my latest design of a grocery mobile app called JojaMart. If you google it, JojaMart is a store owned by "Joja Corporation" in a simulation role-playing video game called Stardew Valley.
Anyway, if you have any feedback, just drop it.

Have a great day! Stay healthy everyone!

Thanks!

contact me at naufalrifqi203@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | GitHub | Uplabs

Thank you!

