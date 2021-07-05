JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App

Hello folks! 👋

This is my latest design of a grocery mobile app called JojaMart. If you google it, JojaMart is a store owned by "Joja Corporation" in a simulation role-playing video game called Stardew Valley.

Anyway, if you have any feedback, just drop it.

Have a great day! Stay healthy everyone!

Thanks!

