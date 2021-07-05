Rahadil Hermana

Barong Mask

Rahadil Hermana
Rahadil Hermana
  • Save
Barong Mask lion demon mask mythological mythology cultural culture band graphic design design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing balinese barong
Download color palette

Merchandise design I did for Red Hot Chili Peppers, an American rock band from Los Angeles, CA. Enjoy! 👹

Send me a message or email for work inquiries.


rahadilhermana@yahoo.com

Rahadil Hermana
Rahadil Hermana

More by Rahadil Hermana

View profile
    • Like