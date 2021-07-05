☁️ Messenger Dashboard Web App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Yo guys! Super excited to share my new concept for dashboard messenger web app in the dark mode that I made for Dribbble. Last time I like to design interfaces in the dark mode, so what do you like more light or dark mode?
Hope you enjoy it. Thanks a million for your support and feedback. Have a great and wild week!
