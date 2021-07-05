Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
☁️ Messenger Dashboard Web App

☁️ Messenger Dashboard Web App clean email message website ui dark social messenger inbox chat web ux minimal dashboard product design web design interface design app
👻 Say Hey golo@hey.com

Yo guys! Super excited to share my new concept for dashboard messenger web app in the dark mode that I made for Dribbble. Last time I like to design interfaces in the dark mode, so what do you like more light or dark mode?
Hope you enjoy it. Thanks a million for your support and feedback. Have a great and wild week!

My Instagram

＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
