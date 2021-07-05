Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphics for music video Wolf - 3

Graphics for music video Wolf - 3 vector illustration design graphic design
These are some of the graphics that I used in the music video.
I shot, edited and made all the graphics/animations for the video.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
