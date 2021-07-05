🛒 Online Shopping - UI Vector Illustration 🛒

Hello friends 🍑 Here's one of my old projects from 2019!

To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with uploading new or old projects i have. Here i show you the one of my vector illustration for online shopping! I only made couple of this, not so much since i was new to vector! So bear with me and I hope you like it.

Check my behance page to view all projects i made so far! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!

