Landing Page of a productivity app

The shot I'm sharing with you today is a preview of a landing page that we created in our team. It was part of the launch campaign of new pdf productivity app, called PDF Extra.
You can check the full project here:
https://brandlycollective.com/portfolio/pdfextra/
And also you can see the live landing page here: https://pdfextraordinary.com/
Cheers!
Zlati