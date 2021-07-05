Zlati
Landing Page of a productivity app

Zlati
Landing Page of a productivity app
The shot I'm sharing with you today is a preview of a landing page that we created in our team. It was part of the launch campaign of new pdf productivity app, called PDF Extra.

You can check the full project here:

https://brandlycollective.com/portfolio/pdfextra/

And also you can see the live landing page here: https://pdfextraordinary.com/

Cheers!
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
