Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mas Agus Setyo P

Alana: Community Support

Mas Agus Setyo P
Mas Agus Setyo P
  • Save
Alana: Community Support product design ux ui typography illustration app design
Download color palette

Alana provides a mobile application whitelabel service with various attractive features for the community, MSMEs, cooperatives, and PPOB agents. You can add personalization according to your brand & community goals. Starting from display, membership management, sending messages and organizing events, to selling digital product features.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Mas Agus Setyo P
Mas Agus Setyo P

More by Mas Agus Setyo P

View profile
    • Like