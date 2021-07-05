Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adhyan

Cover art - Wolf

Adhyan
Adhyan
  • Save
Cover art - Wolf illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

This is a cover art for the song Wolf.
The client wanted the album art to be very abstract and eye-catchy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Adhyan
Adhyan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Adhyan

View profile
    • Like