Siddham Polyindia typography vector logo illustration branding design graphic design
This logo is for a plastic bottle recycling brand.
This is a green brand and hence the colors. The logo gives a hint of recycling arrows and the plastic bottles are also shown alongside. It also has a company initial embedded inside.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
