Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TAK A SHO

Web App | UNeed Hostels

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
Web App | UNeed Hostels wallet web booking place map product item button interaction interface vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Web App | UNeed Hostels wallet web booking place map product item button interaction interface vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Web App | UNeed Hostels wallet web booking place map product item button interaction interface vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 01.mp4
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. 04.jpg

UNeed Hostels opens the door to interesting places, adventures and experiences.
TAK A SHO is more than happy to be a part of this project.

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

0.mp4
2 MB
Download
01caf9ab950478fa7458bbbaee339211
Rebound of
Pignik - Desktop Version
By Wildan Wari 🐊
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Data-Driven Product Design Agency 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like