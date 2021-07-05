Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Eccleston

Cover Cove - Logo Design & Branding

Ryan Eccleston
Ryan Eccleston
Hire Me
  • Save
Cover Cove - Logo Design & Branding illustration logodesign logotype eccleston.agency branding and identity graphic design logo branding
Cover Cove - Logo Design & Branding illustration logodesign logotype eccleston.agency branding and identity graphic design logo branding
Cover Cove - Logo Design & Branding illustration logodesign logotype eccleston.agency branding and identity graphic design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Cover Cove - 1.jpg
  2. Cover Cove - 2.jpg
  3. Cover Cove - 3.jpg

Cover Cove is a quirky book store based in Manchester, UK. We were approached by them to create a new logo along with several other pieces of branded collateral.

Ryan Eccleston
Ryan Eccleston
Branding, Web Design & Print Creative - We got you!
Hire Me

More by Ryan Eccleston

View profile
    • Like