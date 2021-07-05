Fit Band Concept - Mobile App

Hi to all Dribbbles! 👋👋👋

Today I'm sharing a snapshot from a high-performance mobile application concept we designed for a custom fit band concept. This is an overview shot of multiple screens that have been developed in the process.

The idea behind the concept was to design an interface to go together with a high-performance custom tracking band that would allow measuring each exercise's performance to the level of a single repetition.

The attention was on showcasing only the critical data from the multiple metrics the device can track. And also visually represent the set of custom exercises and how the band should be fitted for specific activities to get the best data results.

A lot of work went not only into 3D modelling, UI design & UI animation, but also on prioritizing the visual communication. The great learning curve on how to design a visual interface for a concept of a very technical and sophisticated exercise tracking device.

