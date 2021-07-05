Saptarshi Prakash

Retro Netflix TV Skeuomorphism

Saptarshi Prakash
Saptarshi Prakash
Hire Me
  • Save
Retro Netflix TV Skeuomorphism design logo animation video tv netflix retro faux 3d after effects figma 3d motion graphics motion design illustration skeuomorphic skeuomorphism
Retro Netflix TV Skeuomorphism design logo animation video tv netflix retro faux 3d after effects figma 3d motion graphics motion design illustration skeuomorphic skeuomorphism
Retro Netflix TV Skeuomorphism design logo animation video tv netflix retro faux 3d after effects figma 3d motion graphics motion design illustration skeuomorphic skeuomorphism
Download color palette
  1. Chop.mp4
  2. Frame 15.png
  3. Frame 16.png
  4. Frame 17.png

Retro Netflix TV made completely using Figma and animated using Adobe After Effects. Download the Figma Community file from figma.com/@saptarshipr

Lot more stuff coming up 😎Keep checking this space!
YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Medium

Saptarshi Prakash
Saptarshi Prakash
Building Swiggy
Hire Me

More by Saptarshi Prakash

View profile
    • Like