Today we launched v.1.3 of The Designership: Figma Design System v.1.3 🔥

As a test pilot, I designed a custom dashboard from scratch with the latest update in less than 4 minutes.

Extremely happy with the result and the new additions to v.1.3.

V.1.3 (5/7/2021):

- Light & Dark Mode available

- 200+ input variants added

- 20+ responsive grid layouts added

- Extended dropshadows

- 50+ alert variations added

- 2+ pagination variations added

V.1.2 (21/5/2021):

- Instructions added to file

- Color palettes now cater for 10 shades

- Icons are now connected to the color system

- Alerts now leverage master components

- Accordians now leverage master components

- Buttons have been updated stylistically

- Forms now leverage master components

- Inputs now leverage master components

- 96+ more input variations added

- 48+ more tooltip variations added

- Headers now leverage master components

- Sidebar now leverages master components