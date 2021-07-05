Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dukka

Dashboard for a finance company

Dukka
Dukka
Dashboard for a finance company orange minimal datagrid dashborad finance simple ux ui clean figma elegant
Designed based on the insights discovered during stakeholder interviews. The expected outcome was it should be clean, minimal and should mimic the functionality of excel.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Dukka
Dukka

