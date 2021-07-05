Thrift Shop App Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Halo Dribbblers 👋
I want to share the concept of a thrift shop application specifically for fashion
I explore to create a simple and minimalist design concept, customers can browse and buy used fashion at low prices but in good condition
Images by Unsplash
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below.
Thank you!