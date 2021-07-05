Aan Ragil

Thrift Shop App Concept

Thrift Shop App Concept discount clothing retail second hand vintage shop app ux daily ui minimalist exploration ui design mobile concept ui ux fashion thrift shop
Halo Dribbblers 👋 

I want to share the concept of a thrift shop application specifically for fashion

I explore to create a simple and minimalist design concept, customers can browse and buy used fashion at low prices but in good condition

Images by Unsplash

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below.

Thank you!

