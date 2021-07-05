🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello good people!
Here's my linework " Cathedral Inc. Fall In Line " A badge design monoline illustration or line-art black and white themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
----------------------------------------
Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com
or support in :
https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration