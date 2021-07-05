The Hub - concept app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers! 👋
It's a Develocraft debut on Dribbble! Time to show off some new stuff this time. It was really nice project to create because I had a free hand to create the visual style and to deliver the value. It's a concept for The Hub app.
What is The Hub? 🚗
The Hub is a Scandinavian hub for job offers. It connects the people looking for a job and the companies looking for employees.
———
Thanks for watching!
Remember to follow our profile for more!
Let's talk about your project at Develocraft — michal.michanczyk@develocraft.com