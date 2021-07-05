Basketball fitness app

This was a task I did 3months ago to work as an intern but the company didn't get back to me. What do you think...

Hi Collins,

Your resume has been shortlisted for next round.

Here's a quick problem we'd like to get your views on to understand your thinking process.

There is a basketball training mobile app in which a new feature has to be added. The new feature will allow a coach of the basketball team to capture results of workouts assigned to the athletes. There are around 20 athletes in a single team, so the usability of entering workout results data by coach on a mobile ph app is very critical.

If you were to come up with UX for such a mobile app what approach will you take to allow for ease of use for a coach? Pls share sample mock-ups of 2-3 screens that can be used to capture the results.

So after my research on the task I concluded on designing 3 screens...

Screen 1: The athlete screen which shows the list of 20 athletes on the team with their overall workout progress.

Screen 2: The workout progress screen shows in details, the various workouts assigned to each athlete and their respective progress.

Screen 3: Lastly the edit screen that allows the coach to assign workouts to athletes and record their progress.