Home Rent App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this House Rent App Conceptual Design. I tried to make a web that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Thank you
contact:forhadahamed20@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.