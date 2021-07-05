Artyom Absalyamov

Evil dog

Evil dog affinity designer affinity vector evil poster doggies character design digital art drawing abslmv ipad illustration dog
Do you like doggies? One gets the impression that I adore them! Judging by the number of dogs drawn 😍 🐕

