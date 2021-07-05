Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tomasz Mazurczak

Nice - Science and history

Tomasz Mazurczak
Tomasz Mazurczak
Hire Me
  • Save
Nice - Science and history design app grotesk serif modern blog dark black mobile web design concept website minimalist ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Have a nice weekend! 👌 Today i present my project ▶️ Nice - Mobile Science and history website. Please swipe in the carousel 👆
.
Today I present a different proposal concept of the mobile view for a website dedicated to the science and history industry. This time it is a dark style, in which a clear grotesque typography in white is used, giving a very high contrast. Such a juxtaposition of opposites serves to highlight the characteristic features of the described phenomenon or object.
.
If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

-----
If you want to see more of my projects, check my portfolio by category:
▶️ Branding
▶️ Website
▶️ Mobile
▶️ Logo & Symbols
▶️ Poster
-----
Do you want to see more of my work? I invite you to my social profiles.

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Tomasz Mazurczak
Tomasz Mazurczak
UI / Web Designer • Art Director
Hire Me

More by Tomasz Mazurczak

View profile
    • Like