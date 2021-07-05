MasterBundles

MERYLIN – Brand Guidelines

MasterBundles
MasterBundles
  • Save
MERYLIN – Brand Guidelines
Download color palette

Brand Guidelines. MERYLIN is minimal brand guidelines template /Fully Smooth Animated/.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/merylin-brand-guidelines/

🏆 Vendor MNML Agency: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/mnmlagency/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
MasterBundles
MasterBundles

More by MasterBundles

View profile
    • Like