🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brief Description: Findig is an application that is specific to
financial management such as investments, online transactions, and also
different types of payments both water or electricity bills etc.
Nailed color:
Blue and white
Color Code :
Blue : 2C98F0
----
Let's work together! Contact Us at - 👇👇👇
e-mail : team.sasanadigital@gmail.com
WhatsApp : 0811 214 1053
Thank you