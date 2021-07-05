Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blackhole Design

Grapevine - Anonymous Posts

Blackhole Design
Blackhole Design
  • Save
Grapevine - Anonymous Posts school post anonymous logo ui ux design design ui design app mobile ios chat social media instagram
Download color palette

Hello all,
Designed a very simple app for Anonymous Posts.

Grapevine is the simplest way to anonymously let your school know what's on your mind

Have any feedback? Feel free to share.
Press "L" to show your Love

Want to do something amazing? Drop an e-mail

🌎 Follow on
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Blackhole Design
Blackhole Design

More by Blackhole Design

View profile
    • Like