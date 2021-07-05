Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Attype Studio

Geshana - Modern Calligraphy Font

Attype Studio
Attype Studio
  • Save
Geshana - Modern Calligraphy Font invitation wedding ui logo illustration handwriting design lettering branding typography font handwritten
Download color palette

Geshana is a Modern Calligraphy Font. Perfect font for your wedding ceremony.
Combine Geshana stylistic set to create amazing script font for wedding!
.
Really happy if you want test our font Click Me [Download & Test Font]
.
✏️ Need for custom license?
Contact : hello@attype.com
Website : attype.com
.
Instagram | Behance | Creative Market

Attype Studio
Attype Studio

More by Attype Studio

View profile
    • Like