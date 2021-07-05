Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deividas Bielskis

Squidlio

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Hire Me
  • Save
Squidlio animal geometric mark identity symbol branding logo octopus squid technology data data base saas cloud
Download color palette

Unused concept.

SaaS company, which provide users and companies the ability to schedule database tasks and send the results into different channels; SMS, e-mail, slack, WhatsApp.

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Colors & Shapes
Hire Me

More by Deividas Bielskis

View profile
    • Like