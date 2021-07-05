Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit illustration figma web website market place market crypto exchange crypto 3d illustration 3d interface figma source ui design it ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Download color palette
  1. BitCloud-shot1.png
  2. slide 02.png
  3. Slide 01.png
  4. slide 04.png
  5. slide 07.png
  6. slide 06.png
  7. slide 05.png
  8. slide 03.png

Meet BitCloud, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Crypto exchanges, including exclusive design files and beautiful 3D illustrations in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD.

Buy it now and get these upcoming updates at no additional cost: HTML & ReactJS in late August 2021

Grab a copy at UI8

---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like