Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

CODERED - Visual Identity

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
CODERED - Visual Identity vector logo gram mark design identity icon graphic design visual identity visual brand identity brand branding logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is visual identity of the CODERED. If you have questions about the design or want to work together, please contact to bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like