Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

CODERED

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
CODERED design identity icon graphic design esport logo game visual identity visual brand identity branding brand logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is my new project, CODERED logo. If you have questions about the design or want to work together, please contact to bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like