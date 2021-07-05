🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!
Here is my recent concept design for Doctor Patient Management App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)
Let's talk: ashutoshtiwari907@gmail.com
-----------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @ashutoshtiwari3
dribbble account to get lots of awesome User Experience Information, User Interface Designs, animations, and more.