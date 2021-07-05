Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CODERED - Logo Design

CODERED - Logo Design vector brand visual visual identity logo designer design logo design logo identity icon graphic design branding brand identity
Hi everyone, this is my new project, I made logo for game community. I hope you like this. If you want to ask about the design or want to work together, please contact to bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

