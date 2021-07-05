Landscape Brochure | Brochure Design | Admission Brochure

Trending designs to inspire you
Greetings, This is a multi-pages admission landscape brochure for one of my client who is from France. He asked me to do a professional and clean design for printing section. I designed the admission brochure design by using adobe indesign software which is best for multipages magazine design software and it it very handy. I can do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold brochure, trifold design, landscape brochure, event design, university prospectus, multi-pages magazine, e-magazine, travel magazine, admission brochure, minimal magazine, creative magazine, lookbook magazine, corporate magazine, company magazine, brochure, business brochure, company profile,proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo, brand identity design etc.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 LANSCAPE SIZE )
* Bleed 0.125" Margin 0.25"
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* 300 DPI
* CMYK and RGB both color mode used seperately.
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!