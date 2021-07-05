Serif Font. Elysian is vintage, elegant font with tons of alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/elysian-serif-font/

🏆 Vendor Vladfedotovv: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/vladfodotovv/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/