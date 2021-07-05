Project Management, Kanban Desk - BetaCRM UI Kit

BetaCRM UI Kit for SaaS and CRM Admin Dashboards

Available on whiteui.store

BetaCRM UI Kit for SaaS and CRM Admin Dashboards

🔖 About UI Kit: 85 beautiful web pages and 85 mobile app screens. Set of 200+ unique UI kit components to build your own SaaS dashboard.

📦 File Types: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop

🖥️ Preview and Purchase: http://www.whiteui.store/betacrm