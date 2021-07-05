Sumiya

Watch : E-commerce Mobile App

Sumiya
Sumiya
  • Save
Watch : E-commerce Mobile App e comm clock app watch app watch store e commerce app e commerce branding logo dailyuichallenge interaction inter mobile interface ux mobile app ui design
Download color palette

Hi Folks,
Here is a concept of a watch store application. All feedback is appreciated )

Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day!💫

Say hi at:design.sumiya@gmail.com

Sumiya
Sumiya

More by Sumiya

View profile
    • Like