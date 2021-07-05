Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Admin Dashboard for Real Estate Company

Admin Dashboard for Real Estate Company task calendar follow ups user panel app design app development development software development software design real estate software real estate backoffice dashboard admin dashboard software app ux design admin
Hi There!
Here is an Admin Dashboard UI design for a real estate company. Very recently we have designed and developed this amazing software with full functionalities to control the admin activity. Like- Recent activity, task list, calendar, Follow-ups, Property list with details, Pipeline, Marketing activity, reports, status, messages, and others.

👉 What is it?
A CRM software for commercial real estate agents.
Our design team helped with the following:
✔ Customer Interviews
✔ UX Design & Flows
✔ UI Design
✔ Brand Identity Design
✔ Full Stack Development
✔ Dev Ops & Maintenance

👉 How it helps the targeted customer?
Our focus was to create an easy-to-use CRM that focuses on the core day to day activities of a real estate agent.
The software has a focus around automation and to improve our customers sales performance, automate tasks, and overall productivity.

Hope you will like it. 💖

Need a similar type of software?
Contact us:

📞 949-615-2093
💌 hello@digitalsolutions.dev

