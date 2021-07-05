Admin Dashboard for Real Estate Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There!
Here is an Admin Dashboard UI design for a real estate company. Very recently we have designed and developed this amazing software with full functionalities to control the admin activity. Like- Recent activity, task list, calendar, Follow-ups, Property list with details, Pipeline, Marketing activity, reports, status, messages, and others.
👉 What is it?
A CRM software for commercial real estate agents.
Our design team helped with the following:
✔ Customer Interviews
✔ UX Design & Flows
✔ UI Design
✔ Brand Identity Design
✔ Full Stack Development
✔ Dev Ops & Maintenance
👉 How it helps the targeted customer?
Our focus was to create an easy-to-use CRM that focuses on the core day to day activities of a real estate agent.
The software has a focus around automation and to improve our customers sales performance, automate tasks, and overall productivity.
Hope you will like it. 💖
Need a similar type of software?
Contact us:
📞 949-615-2093
💌 hello@digitalsolutions.dev