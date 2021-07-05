Admin Dashboard for Real Estate Company

Hi There!

Here is an Admin Dashboard UI design for a real estate company. Very recently we have designed and developed this amazing software with full functionalities to control the admin activity. Like- Recent activity, task list, calendar, Follow-ups, Property list with details, Pipeline, Marketing activity, reports, status, messages, and others.

👉 What is it?

A CRM software for commercial real estate agents.

Our design team helped with the following:

✔ Customer Interviews

✔ UX Design & Flows

✔ UI Design

✔ Brand Identity Design

✔ Full Stack Development

✔ Dev Ops & Maintenance

👉 How it helps the targeted customer?

Our focus was to create an easy-to-use CRM that focuses on the core day to day activities of a real estate agent.

The software has a focus around automation and to improve our customers sales performance, automate tasks, and overall productivity.

