dashboard: cards tab

Vladimir Gruev
Hey, how's everyone's summer going?

A quick look into your banking statements sure is a good habit. Fintech solutions help to see relevant information about your budget and take action with your finance if needed.

How did this shot feel? Share what you think.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

dashboard: overview
By Vladimir Gruev
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
