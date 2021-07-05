Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tri Aditya

Work From Home - Landing Page

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya
Work From Home - Landing Page work home landingpage green blue workfromhome home work wfh designtrend2021 uidesigntrend2021 illustration uiux design2021 branding ux design ui
Hello everyone!

This is my exploration Work From Home Landing Page using figma.
We are available for new projects
📭 Email: kangadit.dev@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: @kangadit._
🛍️ Portfolio: t.ly/fbyY

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya

