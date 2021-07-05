Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Taimoor

Doctor Dashboard Design of SAAS product

Muhammad Taimoor
Muhammad Taimoor
  • Save
Doctor Dashboard Design of SAAS product
Download color palette

Hey friends,
Hope you are doing great!
Please see The telehealth SAAS product dashboard design. Just press L to make me happy 😁.

Design — Figma

************
💌 I am open to new projects! muhammad.taimoor725@gmail.com
************
https://www.behance.net/muhammadtaimoor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/muhammadtaimoor/

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Muhammad Taimoor
Muhammad Taimoor

More by Muhammad Taimoor

View profile
    • Like