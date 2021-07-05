Doctor Dashboard Design of SAAS product

Hey friends,

Hope you are doing great!

Please see The telehealth SAAS product dashboard design. Just press L to make me happy 😁.

Design — Figma

************

💌 I am open to new projects! muhammad.taimoor725@gmail.com

************

https://www.behance.net/muhammadtaimoor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/muhammadtaimoor/