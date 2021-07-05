Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adopt me - a responsive website

Adopt me - a responsive website design ui ux
'Adopt me' is a responsive website to find caring owners for doggies, and for you to find adorable doggies.
The design tool used was Adobe XD.

You all can view the complete case study in my Béhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122709509/Adopt-Me-a-responsive-website-for-puppy-adoption

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
