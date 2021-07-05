Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbblers,
Here's my second portfolio case study.
'Adopt me' is a responsive website to find caring owners for doggies, and for you to find adorable doggies.
The design tool used was Adobe XD.
You all can view the complete case study in my Béhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122709509/Adopt-Me-a-responsive-website-for-puppy-adoption
Hope you all will love it :)
Thanks ♥