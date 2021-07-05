Hey dribbblers,

Here's my second portfolio case study.

'Adopt me' is a responsive website to find caring owners for doggies, and for you to find adorable doggies.

The design tool used was Adobe XD.

You all can view the complete case study in my Béhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122709509/Adopt-Me-a-responsive-website-for-puppy-adoption

Hope you all will love it :)

Thanks ♥