SADHIN SALEEM🏆
CNIT

Fishing Mobile App Concept

SADHIN SALEEM🏆
CNIT
SADHIN SALEEM🏆 for CNIT
Hire Us
  • Save
Fishing Mobile App Concept mobile travelling ux ui tourism app vacation travel mobile app destination app fish chart nature augmented reality location weather lake sea adventure catching modern fishing
Fishing Mobile App Concept mobile travelling ux ui tourism app vacation travel mobile app destination app fish chart nature augmented reality location weather lake sea adventure catching modern fishing
Fishing Mobile App Concept mobile travelling ux ui tourism app vacation travel mobile app destination app fish chart nature augmented reality location weather lake sea adventure catching modern fishing
Download color palette
  1. Instagram post - 3704.png
  2. Instagram post - 3700.png
  3. Instagram post - 3699.png

Hi Guys! 👋

This is my exploration about Fishing Mobile App Concept. You can easily find the best spots and locations for fishing. Hope you enjoy it!🥰

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations.

CNIT
CNIT
Hire Us

More by CNIT

View profile
    • Like