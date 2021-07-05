Lipops - Playful Display Font

Lipops is a cute, unique, and playful display fontt. Lipops is perfect for children themed designs, especially when combined with bright colors.

It is the best choice for creating eye catching logos, branding and quotes.

FEATURES :

- Uppercase

- Lowercase

- Numeral

- Punctuation

- Alternate (i,j,o,q,s,t)

- Ligature (ee,ff,gg,ii,ij,tt,yy,zz)

- Multilingual

MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :

ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ

àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž