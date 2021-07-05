School Admin - Dashboard - Database

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Monday everyone!
School administrators now have access to a database page from their dashboard, where they can search for detailed information about students, teachers, and staff.
Pretty neat right?
Let me know what you think
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG |