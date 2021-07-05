Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
School Admin - Dashboard - Database

School Admin - Dashboard - Database minimal admin administrator ux design ui design green clean information detail data education staff teacher student college university school dashboard search database
Happy Monday everyone!
School administrators now have access to a database page from their dashboard, where they can search for detailed information about students, teachers, and staff.

Pretty neat right?
Let me know what you think

Thank you.

