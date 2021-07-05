Wildyzer - Brush Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Wildyzer is a brand new brush font.
Applications can range from t-shirts, posters, logos, clothing, posters, playful lettering and every other design which needs an unique touch.
FEATURES :
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Numeral
- Punctuation
- Multilingual
MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :
ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ
àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž