Typer Std

Wildyzer - Brush Font

Typer Std
Typer Std
Wildyzer - Brush Font
The Wildyzer is a brand new brush font.
Applications can range from t-shirts, posters, logos, clothing, posters, playful lettering and every other design which needs an unique touch.

FEATURES :
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Numeral
- Punctuation
- Multilingual

MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :
ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ
àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž

Typer Std
Typer Std

