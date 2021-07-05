Wildyzer - Brush Font

The Wildyzer is a brand new brush font.

Applications can range from t-shirts, posters, logos, clothing, posters, playful lettering and every other design which needs an unique touch.

FEATURES :

- Uppercase

- Lowercase

- Numeral

- Punctuation

- Multilingual

MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :

ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ

àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž