Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harshi Dave

Food Delivering - Onboarding

Harshi Dave
Harshi Dave
  • Save
Food Delivering - Onboarding typography vector ux ui illustration branding app design
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Please have a look at these beautiful onboarding screens created for a food delivery application for my learning!
.
Credit for the illustrations : info@tino.agency
.
Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!

Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.
.
Contact : harshi.dave1995@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Harshi Dave
Harshi Dave

More by Harshi Dave

View profile
    • Like